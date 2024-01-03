Aurora ice cream shop with big mission sees success in its first year, thanks to Centennial woman

AURORA, Colo. — At Howdy Homemade Ice Cream, owner Troy Knuckles believes all the employees are heroes.

The shop has provided jobs for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Aurora for over a year now. While their mission is admirable, it's their signature ice cream that keeps customers coming back.

All of it, hand-made by volunteers like Sheila Bengtson.

"Opening a business in the first year — it's so critical to succeed," Knuckles said of Bengtson. "The fact we've had her come in and volunteer for us has really helped us out a ton — that's a big cost we didn't have to bear."

Bengtson has a daughter with special needs, and when she met Troy at a resource fair — she immediately wanted to help, despite no real experience with ice cream. She's recruited a regular group of volunteers, who can now whip up 18 gallons in two hours.

She's even come up with her own flavors — including Lemon Crunch, which was a big seller over the summer. Those talents are just some of the reasons people here love her.

And it's why Denver7 and West Shore Homes are honoring Sheila Bengtson, as a Denver7 Everyday Hero.

