Army combat veteran honored for raising service dogs that change lives

AURORA, Colo. — Inside a room full of wagging tails at Canine Partners of the Rockies, training looks a lot like play. But every command and every treat brings these dogs one step closer to changing someone’s life.

Richard Butler

“We are a service dog training organization that raises and trains service dogs for Coloradans living with disabilities,” said Executive Director Kyle Lephart. “We also provide facility dogs at local hospitals, schools and veterans centers to support the community.”

Each puppy at Canine Partners of the Rockies spends about two years in training before being matched with its new partner. During that time, every dog lives in a volunteer home. One of those volunteers is Bridget Domenighini, an Army combat veteran who now serves as both development director and volunteer puppy raiser for the nonprofit.

“When I found this job, it was kind of the perfect combination of getting to work with people and dogs,” Domenighini said. “I gave it a shot, and I love it, best job I’ve ever had.”

Domenighini’s first dog, Parker, recently “graduated” and now works at a counseling center for children in Aspen. She’s now raising her second puppy, Bodhi.

Canine Partners of the Rockies Bridget's first dog, Parker, is now comforting kids at a counseling facility in Aspen, CO.

“It’s a big commitment, but it’s also really rewarding,” she said. “It’s a lot of fun.”

At first, she hesitated to volunteer, worried it would be too hard to say goodbye when each dog completed training. But knowing the impact these animals have on veterans, hospitals and schools made that decision easier.

“It’s worth it because it’s what I love,” Domenighini said. “This is my place. These are my people. And I will always be a puppy raiser.”

Her coworkers describe her as the heart of the organization.

“Bridget is someone who is so authentically herself at all times,” said Miki Brewington, client services manager for Canine Partners. “She’s a staple here, someone who gives everything she has to both people and pups.”

“It’s her mentality and her drive to give back and support others that really makes her stand out,” Lephart said. “She’s got a giving nature, she’s always thinking about our clients, our volunteers and our staff, and how she can show her gratitude to them.”

That selfless spirit recently earned Domenighini national recognition from the Veterans of Foreign Wars through its “Still Serving” campaign which honors veterans who continue to make a difference in their communities long after military service.

“Service doesn’t end when the uniform comes off,” said Carol Whitmore, VFW national commander. “The Still Serving campaign reminds us that veterans, to include the collective VFW, not only give back to our local communities, but we stand shoulder to shoulder with our fellow veterans, helping them navigate their VA benefits, advocating for enhanced quality of life programs and resources and ensuring no one is left behind. Veterans continue to answer the call, proving every day that the spirit of service lasts a lifetime.”

Richard Butler

“I don’t really feel like I do a lot,” she said. “But it’s an honor to be picked, and I’m thankful that they did.”

Domenighini is also pursuing her master’s degree in social work and hopes to expand Canine Partners’ veteran programming, including more therapy dog visits for those recovering from traumatic brain injuries.

For her compassion, leadership and lifelong commitment to service, Denver7 and Levine Law recognized Domenighini as this week’s Denver7 Everyday Hero.

Canine Partners of the Rockies is always seeking volunteer puppy raisers and donors to help train service dogs for Coloradans living with disabilities. Learn more at Canine Partners of the Rockies website.

Denver7 features a different Everyday Hero each week. To nominate a hero in your life, click here.