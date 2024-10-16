American Red Cross volunteer, installing smoke detectors for free, honored as Everyday Hero

DENVER — October is National Fire Prevention Month, and one way to keep yourself and your family safe is with a smoke detector.

"[It's] going to alert somebody when they're fast asleep, that's some type of fire," Michael Fox, a volunteer with the American Red Cross said. "It may not save your structure, but it's gonna allow people to get out of the home."

For the last two years, Fox has been leading teams with the American Red Cross, to install those smoke detectors — free of charge. It's just one very important part of his volunteer role with the organization. His team hands out water at races, works big community events and helps protect people if the worst were to happen.

"We do three to four families at a time — we do a massive one called 'Sound the Alarm,' and we'll meet at a fire department, and we'll just go out with an army of people," Fox said. "So we've installed hundreds, maybe thousands of smoke detectors."

It was someone from the Red Cross who nominated Fox as an Everyday Hero — because of how consistent and reliable he is when it comes to helping others.

"[He's] one of the most humble, hard working people you will ever meet," Josh Egbert, the regional communications manager with the American Red Cross, said. "Whatever needs to be done, Michael's there. He does it with a smile, and he's just the most humble individual you'll ever meet."

It's why we're proud to call Michael Fox a Denver7 Everyday Hero!

