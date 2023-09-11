LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Every week, Volunteers of America host senior lunches at the Clement Community Center in Lakewood.

“We serve lunch Monday through Thursday and anyone over 60 is qualified to come eat a meal with us,” said lunch program director Sarah Sperandeo.

Every week on Thursdays, there is an extra guest. Eighty-six year old Wayne Harris comes to play piano during the lunch hour.

“He’s fantastic,” Sperandeo added. “They love him. He plays for about 30 to 45 minutes.”

Adding the sweet sound of music to seniors’ lunches in Lakewood

Harris has a background as a church organist. He’s been volunteering his lunch hour for the past two decades.

“Since the year 2001 — about 22 years,” he said with a smile.

In that time, he’s learned his audience. And he leans into that in the portfolio of music he plays.

“I play the old stuff out of the 40s and 50s, which fits this age group,” he said with a laugh.

“They love him and appreciate him and miss him when he doesn’t come,” Sperandeo added.

Harris credited his wife, who he calls his "operations manager," for helping him keep up with his weekly show. She drives him to the center every Thursday to play.

“I enjoy doing it. Something I can contribute to the community,” he said. “As long as people are willing to like the music I play, I’ll keep coming back.”

