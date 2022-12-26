24 years of honoring Denver7 Everyday Heroes

DENVER — From the very first Denver7 Everyday Heroes we honored back in 1999, to the very latest heroes we’ve surprised, the heart and dedication of Colorado’s volunteers has shined through.

During 2022, we honored more than 50 Everyday Heroes from dozens of different organizations. Everyday Heroes are a beacon of hope for their neighbors, a helping hand for families in need. They feed the hungry, bake birthday cakes for kids who might not get them, support their neighbors after fires, create beep ball gear, and so much for.

Every week for 24 years, Denver7 has shared their compassion and their commitment with our viewers. And as we enter our 25th year of honoring those who go above and beyond to make the lives of others better, we look forward to sharing those magic words at least 52 more times.

“On behalf of Denver7 and American Financing, we would like to name you an Everyday Hero.”

