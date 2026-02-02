100-year-old Denver7 Everyday Hero still delivering Meals on Wheels after over 40 years of service

DENVER – Every Monday morning, one Meals on Wheels volunteer and his sons do much needed work in their community. For some homebound seniors, it’s not just a hot meal, it’s a familiar face, a conversation, and a reminder that someone cares. Mel Faes is a 100-year-old World War II veteran who has volunteered with Meals on Wheels for more than four decades.

Richard Butler Mel Faes – Meals on Wheels Volunteer

“To have these services and to have people who care about you lets you live your life out in dignity,” said Cathy Law, a project manager with Volunteers of America Colorado’s retired and senior volunteer program.

Faes was born in 1925 and raised in north Denver. He joined the Army Air Force at 19 and served during World War II before returning home to work for the U.S. Postal Service for 34 years. But for the last 40 years, Mondays have been reserved for delivering meals to neighbors who need them.

“You can donate money here and there, but donating your time is more valuable,” Faes said.

On his route, Faes is now joined by his sons, John and Jim, who began helping with deliveries about five years ago when their father stopped driving.

“My dad, he’s a wonderful man,” John Faes said. “We can see how unselfish he’s always been his whole life, always wanting to do for the other.”

Richard Butler Mel Faes, John Faes, and Jim Faes driving across Denver delivering Meals on Wheels to homebound seniors.

While his sons handle the driving, Mel still insists on taking meals to the door whenever he can.

“Doing the meals, sometimes you’re the only person they see all day,” Mel Faes said.

That personal connection is what makes the program so important, according to Volunteers of America.

“It’s nourishment for the body, but it’s also nourishment for their soul,” Law said. “Without volunteers, we couldn’t run our program.”

Volunteers of America Colorado produces and serves nearly 3,000 meals a day across seven counties, relying on hundreds of volunteers to deliver meals to seniors who might otherwise go without.

Richard Butler

For the Faes family, volunteering has become a shared experience.

“It means a lot to them, and it means a lot to us,” John Faes said. “It's a humbling experience. It's good for both parties.”

At 100 years old, Mel Faes shows no signs of slowing down.

“If people ask him what his secret to a long life is, he says, ‘Keep moving,’” his son John said.

That lifetime of service is celebrated with Denver7 and Levine Law recognizing Mel as a Denver7 Everyday Hero.

“We nominated Mel because of his giving, humble, amazing spirit,” Law said. “Not just for his military service, but for the way he continues to give back to the community over and over again.”

For Faes, the recognition is appreciated but it’s never been the reason he shows up.

Richard Butler

“It’s not really work,” he said. “It’s something you love to do.”

Volunteers of America Colorado says there is always a need for more Meals on Wheels volunteers. Those interested in delivering meals or supporting other programs can learn more and sign up on their website, where information about volunteer opportunities across the state are available.

Denver7 features a different Everyday Hero each week. To nominate a hero in your life, click here.