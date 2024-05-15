Visit Estes Park is now using artificial intelligence to help plan your next visit.

With more than 400,000 people passing through the Estes Park Visitor Center each year, tourism leaders hope to make the area even more visitor-friendly with the launch of a free AI chat tool named the Rocky Mountain Roamer.

The Rocky Mountain Roamer acts as a personal travel advisor in the palm of your hand. Scan one of three QR codes here and you will be directed to either WhatsApp, Facebook or Instagram messenger. Through Visit Estes Park’s profile, send a message and ask away!

The AI chat feature responds quickly to anything Estes Park related. Whether you’re curious about reservations into Rocky Mountain National Park, popular trails in the area, lodging, dining or best times to visit, you will receive a quite thorough and conversational response.

For real-time weather or trail conditions, however, the Roamer does recommend checking other sources.

The town is dialing into using artificial intelligence because they want to keep a competitive advantage, according to CEO of Visit Estes Park Kara Franker.

“Ideally, we’ll be able to provide an improved experience for anyone who visits Estes Park,” Franker said.

Franker does make it very clear that “AI won’t replace the ever-essential work that her team does on a day-to-day basis.”

She added that the list of features will continue to grow and hopes the technology will enhance the visitor experience and support the Estes Park community by recommending businesses in the area.

