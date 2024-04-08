‘Our goal is to show the beautiful world of physics’: DU gives students a chance to view the eclipse

DENVER — In the main quad of the University of Denver you will find students studying, eating and on this particular Monday, trying to catch a glimpse of a solar eclipse.

“Today we are out here observing the partial solar eclipse, we are watching the moon pass over the sun” said David Swartz, vice president of DU Society of Physics Students.

Unlike the solar eclipse Colorado experienced in 2017, this year’s eclipse only blocked off close to 66% of the sun’s light in Denver.

“If you are in Dallas, it would be almost as dark as night,” said Swartz.

Even though DU students weren't able to experience a complete blackout, it didn’t stop them from enjoying the view.

“One of the greatest things about having an eclipse is, it actually brings everybody together,” said David.

For everybody to have a bit more fun and to do it safely, the DU Society of Physics Students gave out solar eclipse glasses, had a telescope for viewing and taught people tips and tricks on how to view the eclipse.

“They (eclipse glasses) allow very little amount of light to come through and the sun is a giant flaming ball of nuclear radio activity, so it’s very bright and what happens if you look at the sun for too long (is), you will go blind” said David.

With the next total eclipse is not happening in Colorado 'til 2044, dozens of students got to take advantage of the clubs’ activities.

“It’s nice to be grateful and to be able to look up at the sun and see a moon that is the exact same size pass over it, we're pretty lucky,” said David.

