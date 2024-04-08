Watch Now
ConsumerMoneyScience and Tech

Actions

‘Our goal is to show the beautiful world of physics’: DU gives students a chance to view the eclipse

solar eclipse_denver 2024_du denver.jpg
Denver7 Photojournalist Cameron Duckworth
solar eclipse_denver 2024_du denver.jpg
Posted at 5:12 PM, Apr 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-08 19:12:32-04

DENVER — In the main quad of the University of Denver you will find students studying, eating and on this particular Monday, trying to catch a glimpse of a solar eclipse.

“Today we are out here observing the partial solar eclipse, we are watching the moon pass over the sun” said David Swartz, vice president of DU Society of Physics Students.

Unlike the solar eclipse Colorado experienced in 2017, this year’s eclipse only blocked off close to 66% of the sun’s light in Denver.

“If you are in Dallas, it would be almost as dark as night,” said Swartz.

Even though DU students weren't able to experience a complete blackout, it didn’t stop them from enjoying the view.

Total solar eclipse takes its final bow over the US

Scripps News

Timeline: Total solar eclipse takes its final bow over the US

Scripps News Staff
10:59 AM, Apr 08, 2024

“One of the greatest things about having an eclipse is, it actually brings everybody together,” said David.

For everybody to have a bit more fun and to do it safely, the DU Society of Physics Students gave out solar eclipse glasses, had a telescope for viewing and taught people tips and tricks on how to view the eclipse.

“They (eclipse glasses) allow very little amount of light to come through and the sun is a giant flaming ball of nuclear radio activity, so it’s very bright and what happens if you look at the sun for too long (is), you will go blind” said David.

With the next total eclipse is not happening in Colorado 'til 2044, dozens of students got to take advantage of the clubs’ activities.

“It’s nice to be grateful and to be able to look up at the sun and see a moon that is the exact same size pass over it, we're pretty lucky,” said David.

eclipse-photos-thumbnail.jpg

Local News

Your photos of the partial solar eclipse in Colorado

Robert Garrison
2:11 PM, Apr 08, 2024

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-FOLLOWUPPROMO-B.png

Have a story you want Denver7 to follow up? Click here