Your photos of the partial solar eclipse in Colorado
Posted: 2:11 PM, Apr 08, 2024
Updated: 2024-04-08 17:05:10-04
Prev
Next
Millions of Americans gathered to watch the solar eclipse on Monday, with 15 states in the central and northeastern U.S. in the path of totality. ABC's Reena Roy reports.
DENVER — The partial solar eclipse above Colorado put on quite a show Monday, delighting spectators across the state.
The eclipse also inspired many to grab their cameras and take some stunning photos of the rare celestial phenomena.
Below, Denver7 gathered some of the best photos from our Facebook group Discover Colorado | Through Your Photos.
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Morning Headlines, sign up for a mix of what you need to know to start the day in Colorado, picked for you.