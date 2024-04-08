Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Your photos of the partial solar eclipse in Colorado

Posted: 2:11 PM, Apr 08, 2024
Updated: 2024-04-08 17:05:10-04
Millions of Americans gathered to watch the solar eclipse on Monday, with 15 states in the central and northeastern U.S. in the path of totality. ABC's Reena Roy reports.
eclipse-photos-thumbnail.jpg

DENVER — The partial solar eclipse above Colorado put on quite a show Monday, delighting spectators across the state.

The eclipse also inspired many to grab their cameras and take some stunning photos of the rare celestial phenomena.

Below, Denver7 gathered some of the best photos from our Facebook group Discover Colorado | Through Your Photos.

Jim Melton2.jpeg

Alysha Sigsal Fotografía.jpeg

Debbie Sweet.jpeg

Israr Haq.jpeg

Çhrïştînä CV.jpeg

Izic Arnold.jpeg

Michael Josephson.jpeg

thumbnail_IMG_1817.jpg

Jessica Warick.jpeg

Jessica Regnier.jpeg

Alaine Nicole2.jpeg

Screenshot_20240408_130012_Gallery.jpg

Alaine Nicole3.jpeg

Alaine Nicole.jpeg

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.