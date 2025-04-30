Mesa County treasurer warns of property tax bill scam over text message

The Mesa County Treasurer's Office is warning of a property tax bill scam over text message that the office became aware of Wednesday.

Messages that look like they're coming from the treasurer's office, but they are not. The texts include a property tax bill amount and instruct recipients to check their email for more information.

The Mesa County Treasurer's Office said it does not send property tax bills over text and told anyone who gets one of these messages to delete them immediately. Do not follow any instructions in the text message or in a related email.

Legitimate, official Mesa County Treasurer's Office communications are sent in the mail or recipients will receive an email from mctreas@mesacounty.us. Some people may get payment-related emails from AutoAgent with the email no-reply-municipay.com. Those are the only email addresses Coloradans should trust are from the Mesa County Treasurer's Office.

Anyone who's unsure and has questions or concerns about their 2025 property taxes can check their account here, email the treasurer's office directly at mctreas@mesacounty.us or call the Mesa County treasurer at 970-244-1824.