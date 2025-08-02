Goodwill of Colorado graduates first class of students in new EV charging repair program

AURORA, Colo. — Benjamin Colorado Jr. and 11 other students celebrated a milestone on Friday as they graduated from Goodwill Colorado's Clean Tech Accelerator Program. The free, four-week course equips Coloradans with certifications and skills for careers in the state's growing green job sector.

"I always wanted to have something to show the family," said Colorado Jr. "This is going to open some doors for better pay, better job, and I think this is great."

The program aims to address the increasing demand for electric vehicle (EV) technicians — a need driven by the rapid expansion of charging stations. According to James Sanchez, director of education and training at Goodwill Colorado, participants learn practical skills, such as wiring and charger maintenance.

Colin Riley, Denver7 Benjamin Colorado Jr. received his high school diploma from Goodwill's Excel Center and began the Clean Tech Accelerator Program one week later.

"The students are actually working on the machines. They're learning how to crimp wires, voltages, and repair techniques," Sanchez said. "Typically, when a charging station goes down, the response is to replace it. We’re providing an alternative by fixing them and keeping them out of the landfill."

Graduates leave the program equipped with industry-recognized certifications and the knowledge needed to begin sustainable careers.

Tameika Barnes, another graduate, said, "Everything is going towards energy and electricity… so why not educate yourself?"

Goodwill’s Clean Tech Accelerator not only offers technical training but also provides wrap-around services to support students. These include transportation assistance and childcare.

Colin Riley, Denver7 Tameika Barnes is looking for a new challenge and a better career path.

"This is our goal, to make it easier for students to focus on learning," Sanchez said. "We also continue working with them for a year after they graduate to help with job placements and re-employment support."

After the graduation ceremony, students showcased their new skills to prospective employers. Sanchez said the program is structured to uplift individuals from underserved and underemployed backgrounds, filling the gap in the labor market for EV technicians.

Applications are open for future rounds of training. You can apply through this link.