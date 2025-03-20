Better Business Bureau warns about scammers using AI to mimic people's voices

DENVER — The Better Business Bureau wants you to watch out for scams using artificial intelligence.

The BBB is reporting scammers are using AI to mimic people you work closely with or even family. People are getting calls and think it's a loved one asking for help or saying they were hurt in an accident. Some victims have even gotten a call from someone claiming to be their boss, saying to wire money to a vendor for a rush project.

Cybersecurity experts said, in all those situations, they were actually scammers. Victims have reported how real those calls sounded.

Denver7 talked to MSU Denver Professor Steve Beaty, who said scammers can pull your voice from places like social media and in less than one minute take what they need.

"Online, there is no problem," Professor Beaty said. "No problem at all switching voices between what we sound like, what we truly look like and who we really are."

Professor Beaty also said scammers are trying to feed off people not thinking but panicking in that moment.

"It's 'I'm afraid. I'm scared. I need to do this immediately,'" Professor Beaty said. "The best thing is to slow down."

