Gas prices continue to climb, with Colorado drivers finding ways to stretch their budgets

DENVER — Gas prices are still rising, and Colorado drivers are getting creative to manage the cost at the pump.

AAA reports the national average has reached $4.46 per gallon. In Colorado, drivers are paying an average of $4.44 per gallon for regular — just 44 cents below the highest recorded average price in the state. Premium is sitting at $5.20 per gallon.



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Colorado drivers get strategic as gas prices keep climbing

Esther Castillo-Lerma was pumping gas in the Denver metro area Friday morning. Because her car requires premium fuel, she said she has become more conscious about where and when she drives, and where she fills the tank.

"If I go to, like, King Soopers, and I have rewards points there, then sometimes I'll get 50 cents or $1 off a gallon. So I'll do a little bit here, and then I'll wait to get to King Supers. I'm just out of gas right now," Castillo-Lerma said.

Not everyone has the option to cut back on driving. Delivery drivers, for example, are especially exposed to the price spike. DoorDash launched an emergency relief program last month for its drivers and recently extended it, giving them 10% cash back on gas through the end of next month.

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