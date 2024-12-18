Xcel Energy proposes to extend peak hours and Time of Use rates

DENVER — Xcel Energy is proposing new Time of Use rates, that if approved, could take effect as early at May 2025.

The company filed its proposal for review in September with hopes it could be implemented in the new year.

Xcel suggests extending peak hours in the summer months by two hours. So, instead of 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. like it is now, it would go until 9 p.m.

During the winter months, Xcel proposed peak hours from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. This means anyone using electricity during those hours will have to pay more. It's an effort to encourage customers to consider their energy usage.

The Public Utilities Commission held public comment on Tuesday. One man said the peak hours right now work for him. He said he adjusts when he does laundry or runs the dishwasher and doesn't find it to be a burden.

Others, like Anna McCaffety, told commissioners it's "ridiculous" to ask the public not to use electricity for six hours during the hottest months of the year.

"I think they’re preying on people," McCaffety said. "‘Okay kids, now you can come in the kitchen but you can’t touch anything. You can't use the stove. You can’t use the microwave. If you want anything to eat, it has to be cold food because right now the electricity rates are ridiculously high and we can’t afford it.’"

No decision was made Tuesday. Xcel asked that if the commission accepts its proposal, to allow the company four months from the date of the decision to implement the updated rates.