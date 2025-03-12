US egg prices soared to all-time high of $5.90 per dozen in February

DENVER — Egg prices in the U.S. hit a new all-time high in February as egg producers continue to grapple with a bird flu outbreak.

According to the latest monthly consumer price index, the average price for one dozen large eggs in the U.S. soared to $5.90 in February, a nearly 20% jump from the record high set a month prior.

The average price from the Bureau of Labor Statistics doesn’t paint a full picture of the issue facing shoppers in Colorado, either, as the retail price for a dozen eggs has pushed $8 in some metro-area grocery stores.

The U.S. Agriculture Department last month forecast as much as a 41% increase in egg prices this year.



The continued spike comes as overall U.S. inflation slowed in February for the first time since September.

The consumer price index rose 2.8% in February, compared to a 3% rise a month earlier, according to Wednesday’s Bureau of Labor Statistics report. February’s core price figure – which doesn’t include food or energy – was the lowest since April of 2021, according to the Associated Press.

Widespread tariffs imposed by the Trump administration could raise prices, though the full extent of their impact remains to be seen.

Last month, Trump unveiled a plan to combat the bird flu that includes improving farmers’ cybersecurity. The Associated Press described the plan:

The plan calls for $500 million investment to help farmers bolster biosecurity measures, $400 million in additional aid for farmers whose flocks have been impacted by avian flu, $100 million to research and potentially develop vaccines and therapeutics for U.S. chicken flocks and explore rolling back what the administration sees as restrictive animal welfare rules in some states like California's cage-free requirement approved by voters.





The USDA has already paid farmers roughly $1.2 billion for the birds they had to slaughter. The additional aid will continue going to those payments and help farmers bring in new flocks more quickly.

According to that report, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said it will likely take some time for consumers to feel relief at the register, but that she believes the plan would help bring prices down.