Sports betting continues to grow in Colorado as health experts warn of addiction risks

DENVER — While the Broncos fell short of the Super Bowl this season, many people in Denver still had a stake in the big game through online sports betting, which has become increasingly popular across Colorado since voters legalized it in 2020.

The Colorado Department of Revenue's (DOR) Divison of Gaming said tax revenue collected from sports betting in December 2025 marked a 211% increase compared to December 2024. The DOR said there was a 3.17% increase in tax revenue collected from November 2025 to December 2025.

The majority of sports betting tax revenue in the state goes to support water conservation and water infrastructure projects across Colorado. While the increased revenue is a success for critical projects, the DOR and health experts continue to warn gamblers about the risks associated with betting on sports.

Director of Behavioral Health at AdventHealth Porter Brad Sjostrom said marketing tactics of sports betting companies are designed to draw people in.

"They offer people up $100 or more to gamble up front, and again, it's hard to pull out," Sjostrom said. "I've had patients who were so far in debt that they had debt collectors calling them, harassing them, badgering them."

He said the evolution of sports betting to include more elaborate betting options, including parlays, has created an increased risk of gambling addiction. While he said sports betting is not inherently bad, Sjostrom recommended players should always set a gambling limit and never bet more than you can lose. Sjostrom said men aged 19 to 35 usually gamble at a higher rate than other groups.

"I think there's a level of shame involved around any addiction, but even gambling, because there's been such a huge amount of loss in terms of income," he said. "There's a tipping point when it just goes too far, and usually it takes over a person's life and their finances are in ruins."

Several people at sports bars in downtown Denver spoke with Denver7 about the bets they placed on Sunday's big game. Michael Wink and Chris Sanchez both bet on the Seattle Seahawks, which beat the New England Patriots 29-13.

"I've been a lifelong gambler. I grew up one and it's kind of in my family," Wink said. "I knew I could, you know, that it's an entertainment budget. It's not, I'm not going to get rich on it."

"I just did a small wager on the Seahawks to cover four and a half," Sanchez said. "The apps make it very convenient."

John Cleveland, who watched the Super Bowl at a bar in downtown Denver, said he normally places online sports bets every Sunday.

"I bet mostly when I have the time and money for it," Cleveland said. "Pretty much I bet on player's performance, really."

If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, you can visit BetSmart.Colorado.gov or call/text 1-800-GAMBLER.