DENVER — Another Great American Beer Festival has come and gone, and Denver7 got the chance to speak with brewers about the direction of the beer industry.

Trends show people are drinking less beer and more people are turning to non-alcoholic (NA) options.

We asked brewers how they felt about that, and many said it's important to start considering how to make NA options to keep up with the industry.

What we're learning, though, is "non-alcoholic" and "alcohol free" is being used interchangeably. Keith Villa, creator of Blue Moon and alcohol-free brand Ceria said that shouldn't be the case.

"There is a legal difference between non alcoholic and alcohol free. So by the government standards, non alcoholic beer can have alcohol anywhere from 0.01%, up to 0.49%," Villa said. "o it's got to be legally below point five, so there is alcohol in NA beer."

Know the difference: 'Non-alcoholic' vs. 'alcohol free' beer explained

On the other hand, Villa said alcohol free beer is more regulated by the government.

"Alcohol free beer, by law, cannot have any measurable alcohol in it, and the government is very strict about that. You have to send in samples. If they can detect any trace of alcohol, they make you label it as NA, but if they cannot detect anything, they allow you to call it AF, alcohol free," Villa said.

People turn to these drink options for a few reasons. Villa said some Coloradans may want to try to extend their night out, they may be pregnant or a recovering alcoholic.

If that's the case, professor and chair of the human services and counseling department at MSU Denver Dr. Tricia Hudson, said Coloradans don't recommend NA options for their clients.

"Those endorphins are still going to get released because of the smell and the taste alone. And so avoiding it is going to be really important," Hudson said. "We know it's not a lot. It's a very small amount. It would take about 10 of those to equal the 5% in a regular beer. But still, there's a trace of alcohol that's in there."