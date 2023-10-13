Goodbye to more DVDs? Best Buy plans to phase out sales of physical movies in the coming months

NEW YORK (AP) — Best Buy is saying goodbye to movie-watching with physical discs. The consumer electronics retailer plans to phase out its DVD and Blu-ray sales by early 2024 — with physical movies set to be sold in-stores and online as they are today through the holidays. Video games will not be impacted. In a statement confirming the news to The Associated Press, Best Buy said that the way consumers watch movies and TV today is much different than it was decades ago. Best Buy isn’t the only company to move away from physical movies in recent months. Last month, Netflix’s DVD-by-mail service, for example, officially came to a close as the company’s iconic red-and-white envelopes made their final trip.

