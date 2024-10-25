Gas prices are falling in the Denver metro area. Here's why.

DENVER — If you've been driving around the Denver metro you might have noticed it does not cost you as much to fill up your gas tank.

Denver7 spoke with officials at AAA Colorado, who said prices are falling at the gas pump for several reasons. While the switch over to the winter blend may have helped, other factors could be helping gas drop as well, said Skyler McKinley, with AAA Colorado.

McKinley shared with Denver7 that the winter blend and demand slowing down after summer is leading gas prices to drop as we head into the holidays. A quick check of the cheapest gas prices in the Denver metro shows prices average around $2.62, according to Gas Buddy.

Gas prices are falling in the Denver metro area

With gas prices at a good rate, the question arises: How long will this all last? McKinley with AAA said the prices we are seeing all have to do with economic activity.

“When kids are out of school, when folks are planning vacation, when the days are longer, folks end up using more gas," McKinley said. "That increase in demand tends to raise prices, which is why you see your highest prices in the high demand months."

If you are looking for some ways to save on gas, McKinley said Costco or Sam’s Club will usually have less of a markup on gas. If you are not a member you can also look for loyalty programs that 7/11, Shell, or if other gas stations have that can save you some extra money per gallon.