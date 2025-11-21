Colorado small businesses roll out early deals, extended hours to compete with major online retailers

AURORA, Colo. — With Black Friday a week away, small businesses at Stanley Marketplace are rolling out early deals, surprise raffles and extended hours to compete with the major online retailers.

“Everyone’s preparing for Thanksgiving, and then starting next week is our go time,” Karina Tittjung, owner of Bonez 4 Budz Pet Boutique, said. “It is beautifully chaotic. It is the best time of the year, and the magic really does start to happen.”

Bonez 4 Budz plans Black Friday discounts and Small Business Saturday specials and door-busters. The shop will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Small Business Saturday and is raffling two gift baskets valued at more than $800 from local sponsors. They also have a surprise raffle worth more than $500 starting early in the week of Thanksgiving.

“We know our customers names, we know their dogs’ names, we know their kids’ names. This isn’t just a business. This is my life, and this is my pack,” Tittjung said.

At True, a women’s boutique in Stanley Marketplace, owner Tiffany Spector said holiday shoppers are already arriving for sparkly seasonal outfits and their best-selling candles.

“We’re a small business, but we do try to make sure that we are competitive with other people in the marketplace,” Spector said. “We do offer things that are unique to boutiques. It’s not something that you’re going to find if you go to one of the big malls in the area.”

Cristina Hartman of Mindcraft, a toy store and makerspace in Stanley Marketplace, said shopping at local stores can be fun. Plus, it supports the local economy.

“It feels less like a task, and more like ‘let’s go out there and have some fun and make memories,’” Hartman said. “It’s not only about the business and profits, it's about the employees. It's about the community.”

National retailers have already launched Black Friday deals, but local merchants said the personal touch and community impact make shopping small worthwhile. There are also events built around enticing Coloradans to shop small, including Littleton’s Candlelight Walk and Denver’s Christkindl Market. Stanley Marketplace will have its Camp Christmas event through the end of November and December.