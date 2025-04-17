Colorado Auto Show returns to Colorado Convention Center

DENVER — The 2025 Colorado Auto Show, formerly known as the Denver Auto Show, is back at the Colorado Convention Center from Thursday, April 17 through Sunday, April 20.

Established in 1903, it is the third oldest auto show in the nation, following New York that started in 1900 and Chicago that began in 1901.

This year’s show features the latest makes and models from major manufacturers as well as two test tracks to try out the different vehicles.

The Colorado Automobile Dealers Association, hosting the auto show, told Denver7 it’s a great way for consumers to do their research if they are in the market to buy a new vehicle.

The average vehicle in Colorado is 13.1 years old, which is higher than the U.S. average of 12.2 years.

With tariffs potentially impacting auto prices in the future, there’s a slight uptick in consumers making a car purchase now. Auto sales jumped 1.4% in March, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

New vehicle sales in Colorado have rebounded post-pandemic. Through the first nine months of 2024, new registrations were up 4.4% year over year, outpacing the national rate.

Colorado Automobile Dealers Association’s CEO Matthew Groves told Denver7 the auto show is a one-stop shop where potential buyers can chat with product specialists about their questions regarding certain manufacturers.

“The one thing that’s really important to us about Denver is that all of these are Colorado dealers,” Groves said. “When you come out and meet your local dealers, they’re going to have your best interests at heart, and they’re going to be able to help you customize whatever works for you.”

Tickets are $16 for adults, $8 for children under 12, and $8 for all members of the military.