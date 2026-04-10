DENVER — The 120th Colorado Auto Show is underway at the Colorado Convention Center, offering buyers a low-pressure environment to compare vehicles as car and gas prices increase.

The event features 26 brands sitting next to each other. Attendees can get in and drive the vehicles without the pressure of a salesperson over their shoulder.



Watch Denver7 speak with the president of the Colorado Automobile Dealers Association in the video player below.

120th Colorado Auto Show underway at Colorado Convention Center

Colorado Automobile Dealers Association President Matthew Groves said the show is a great opportunity to compare different cars in one place.

Groves said more people are starting to check out electric vehicles. However, he noted that the current increase in gas prices might not be the factor driving that interest.

"Gas prices change night by night. Yes, today they’re high but are people going to spend that extra $5,000 to $8,000 to get electric knowing that this time next month they could come back down.It’s a risk," Groves said.

The car show runs through Sunday.

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