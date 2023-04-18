Watch Now
Netflix to bring down the curtain on its DVD-by-mail service

Posted at 3:02 PM, Apr 18, 2023
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Netflix is poised to shut down the DVD-by-mail rental service that set the stage for its trailblazing video streaming service.

The move will end an era that began a quarter century ago when delivering discs through the mail was considered a revolutionary concept.

The DVD service still delivers films and TV shows in the red-and-white envelopes that once served as Netflix’s emblem. But the California company says it plans to mail its final discs on September 29.

Netflix ended last year with nearly 231 million worldwide subscribers to its video streaming service.

It stopped disclosing how many people still pay for DVD-by-mail delivery years ago as that part its business steadily shrank.

