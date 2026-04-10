Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
ConsumerMoneyBusiness

Actions

Inflation spiking: Financial expert breaks down new consumer price index numbers

Iran War leading to rising oil prices, costs weighing on consumers
New consumer price index released Friday
Economy Consumer Prices
Posted
and last updated

DENVER — A new Consumer Price Index (CPI) was released Friday morning. Financial advisor Bruce Allen spoke with Denver7 about the numbers showing the largest month-over-month increase in nearly four years.

Prices for goods and services rose 0.9% in March. For the 12 months ending in March, inflation climbed 3.3%, up from 2.4% in February.

Gas and energy prices also spiked in March following U.S. attacks against Iran.

  • Allen discusses the rising price of oil and how consumers may feel the impact moving forward in the video player below.
New consumer price index released Friday

Energy costs surged 10.9% in March, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported.

Gas Prices

National Politics

Inflation jumps on energy price surge after US attacks on Iran

Justin Boggs
ryan image bar.jpg
Denver7 | Your Voice: Get in touch with Ryan Fish
Denver7’s Ryan Fish covers stories that have an impact in all of Colorado’s communities, but specializes in covering artificial intelligence, technology, aviation and space. If you’d like to get in touch with Ryan, fill out the form below to send him an email.

New Direction Trust Company
Stock information courtesy of TradingView
480x360-streamingweather.png

Denver7 Weather Livestream