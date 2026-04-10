Inflation spiking: Financial expert breaks down new consumer price index numbers

DENVER — A new Consumer Price Index (CPI) was released Friday morning. Financial advisor Bruce Allen spoke with Denver7 about the numbers showing the largest month-over-month increase in nearly four years.

Prices for goods and services rose 0.9% in March. For the 12 months ending in March, inflation climbed 3.3%, up from 2.4% in February.

Gas and energy prices also spiked in March following U.S. attacks against Iran.



Allen discusses the rising price of oil and how consumers may feel the impact moving forward in the video player below.

New consumer price index released Friday

Energy costs surged 10.9% in March, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported.

National Politics Inflation jumps on energy price surge after US attacks on Iran Justin Boggs