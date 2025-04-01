Renovations to begin on Hotel Boulderado later this year after landmark bought by Nashville-based company

BOULDER, Colo. — Hotel Boulderado was bought by a Nashville-based company. Renovations on the Boulder landmark are scheduled to begin later this year, AJ Capital Partners announced Monday.

The hotel will remain open for business while repairs and improvements are underway. The company hopes to have the project completed by spring of next year.

The hotel's name and signature architecture will remain, according to AJ Capital Partners. The renovations will update guest rooms and public spaces, food and drink offerings.

“The Boulderado is more than a hotel—it’s the pride of the city, an iconic part of Boulder’s distinct character and charm,” Graduate Hotels Founder and CEO of AJ Capital Partners Ben Weprin said. "We look forward to honoring The Boulderado’s unmistakable spirit, celebrating its history, and introducing thoughtful touches that will elevate the guest experience for generations to come."

Hotel Boulderado opened its doors for the first time on New Year's Eve in 1908. The name is combination of "Boulder" and "Colorado" in an attempt to help visitors remember where they stayed. It is a designated city landmark and a member of the Historic Hotels of America. It's also listed on the National Register of Historic Places.