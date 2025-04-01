Colorado’s Great Divide Brewing sold to Wilding Brands

DENVER — The Mile High City’s oldest and largest packaging brewery has been sold to another Colorado company.

Lafayette-based Wilding Brands announced Tuesday that it has acquired Great Divide Brewing Company.

Great Divide Brewing Company was founded in 1994 and is known for its Yeti Imperial Stout, Titan IPA, and Colette Farmhouse Ale.

Wilding Brands owns multiple brands, including Denver Beer Co., Cerveceria Colorado, Funkwerks Brewing, and Formation Brewing.

The company said production brewing will move to Wilding’s Canworks facility in Denver’s Sunnyside neighborhood.

Wilding Brands said it plans no changes to Great Divide Colorado outpost locations in Castle Rock, Lone Tree, Belmar, DEN Concourse C, or the Denver Tap Room and Barrel Bar locations.