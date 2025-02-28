24-hour blackout will not impact economy, MSU Denver economics professor says

DENVER — On Friday, some Coloradans plan to participate in a 24-hour economic blackout happening across the United States. The People's Union USAis leading this effort to protest billionaires, big companies and the Republican and Democratic parties.

Denver7 spoke with the Chair of the Economics Department at MSU Denver, who feels that the change will have little to no impact.

Not spending at stores like Target, Walmart, Amazon, Pepsi and other large companies that walked back DEI policies is already encouraged. The People's Union USA said, on Friday, they are fighting for The end of Federal Income Tax and a corporate profit cap. However, MSU Denver Economics Professor Alexandre Padilla is skeptical of the 24-hour economic blackout achieving this goal.

24-hour blackout will not impact economy: MSU Denver economics professor

"Corporations if they had a loss of sales, you might send a message. But I don't think a one day boycotting those corporations will send much [of a] message, because I don't think there would be much follow-up," Padilla said.

Posts on social media from the People's Union USA shows this not the only day the group has planned to implement an economic blackout. The next one is planned for next Friday, March 7 through the 14 against Amazon.