As Colorado Gives Day approaches, more people donating to hunger relief following federal government shutdown

DENVER — This year, many nonprofits took some major hits — from losing government grants to meeting an even greater need in the community during the government shutdown.

Giving Tuesday on December 2 offers an opportunity to give back so those organizations can keep providing for Americans who need help the most.

Then, next week on December 9 is Colorado Gives Day, in support of local nonprofits addressing everything from education and violence prevention to health and food insecurity. Right now, there are just under 4,900 nonprofits on coloradogives.org.

Every year, more and more nonprofits are joining Colorado Gives Day. Denver7 spoke with President and CEO of the Colorado Gives Foundation Kelly Dunkin who shared that as many people lost benefits during the shutdown, it inspired more people to donate to causes like hunger relief.

There are thousands of meaningful causes though, that donors can consider contributing to as well, ensuring support reaches communities that matter most to you, big or small.

“So, if you care about your kid's school, there's a good chance that their PTA is using coloradogives.org to raise money,” Dunkin said.

More people donating to hunger relief following federal govt. shutdown

On Colorado Gives Dday, there will be power hours where nonprofits will compete to raise the most money that hour, and those who do will get a cash prize.

“So, donors love to be part of that and helping their nonprofits win those cash prizes. And there's something in it for donors. So, if you, as a donor, give $100 or more to a nonprofit on December 9, you'll be entered into win Southwest tickets,” Dunkin said.

So far, the Colorado Gives Foundation has raised $11 million.

“What we hear from donors is they love to feel part of something bigger than themselves,” Dunkin said.

If you’re interested in donating to your favorite nonprofit, click here.