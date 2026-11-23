DENVER — The Denver Rescue Mission is preparing thousands of holiday meals this week, but leaders with the nonprofit said it still needs the community's help to reach its goal of 15,000 turkey donations.

Inside The Crossing, Head Chef Jean Pierre Brown and his staff are preparing a meal for the masses as they help host a banquet Monday night, with more than 250 meals being served.

"All our participants and staff are in here for the same reason. To do better and to give back to the community. It's lifting the community up," Brown said.

Denver7's Jefferson County reporter Allie Jennerjahn has more on this story in the video below:

Denver Rescue Mission prepares thousands of Thanksgiving meals, still needs turkey donations

Down the street at another location, workers are preparing, too.

"We'll prep over 200 turkeys for all of our holiday meals, and we'll serve well over 1,200 guests just for our Thanksgiving banquets," Steven Kreis, senior director of food services for the Denver Rescue Mission, said.

Thanksgiving Banquet in a Box meals — with enough meal fixings to feed a family of 10 — are set to be handed out Tuesday at Mile High Stadium.

"Without the Denver community coming together, we would not be able to do this," Kreis said.

However, the nonprofit has yet to reach their goal of getting 15,000 turkey donations to maintain the need for thousands of meals this holiday season.

"We have a little ways to go. Currently, we're at 11,600 turkeys," Kreis said.

Kreis said it's not too late to help.

"So to donate a turkey, we need a frozen turkey. Try to have it above 12 pounds. And you can donate them at our Lawrence Street shelter at 2222 Lawrence Street downtown," Kreis said.

Your donation will be cooked up, packed up and handed out to someone in need.

"So that's what a meal means. It's people coming together, on the right page, on the right path," Brown said.

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