Denver psychiatrist offers ways to cope with loneliness during the holiday season

DENVER — The holiday season can amplify loneliness for some, especially those who've lost a loved one, are struggling financially or lost the motivation to engage with others.

Dr. Joseph Horvath, a Denver psychiatrist, wants Coloradans to know: "You're not alone in your loneliness."

According to Horvath, one in three older adults in the United States struggle with loneliness, and this time of year, he sees more patients reach out for professional help.

"Struggling with loneliness is part of the human condition. We’re all going to struggle with that at some point. I firmly believe if we approach our suffering right, it allows us to become better people and better versions of ourselves, and that we’re not alone," Dr. Horvath said.

Some triggers, like a big family meal for example, Horvath said are okay to step away from. He suggests grabbing a cup of coffee instead.

If you see someone's mood lowering, may they're not engaging the way they used to or there was a sudden change in their life, he encouraged people to reach out consistently. He said to encourage the person suffering to do the same.

"At the end of the day, we are all mammals. We are hard wired for connection. We biologically feel it when we are connected to others, and that absence we also feel that," Dr. Horvath said. "Recognizing reaching out to others and not waiting for them to reach out to you is big."

He suggests having social contact, doing simple acts of kindness, changing up your social environment and smiling.