Denver native explains design for this year's unique Christkindlmarket special mugs and steins

DENVER — Each year at Denver's Christkindlmarket, a different artist designs the special holiday mugs and steins visitors can get with a drink purchase. This year, Denver native Pat Milbery describes it as a German style with Colorado influences.

Milbery incorporated elements of the Colorado mountain landscape, Denver and Auraria Campus, putting it in his own geometric style.

"I'm just super grateful. And it's a major honor to to see people celebrate with your art, and to see people enjoy themselves," Milbery said.

If you want to get your hands on one of the new mugs, the Denver Christkindlmarket runs every day through December 23.

"If that can bring and supply joy and conversation and awesome memories, I think there's something really special," Milbery told Denver7.

CO native explains design for this year's unique Christkindlmarket mugs, steins

This is the market's 25th year. Christkindlmarket debuted in 1999 at the Denver Pavilions before moving to Civic Center Park. With recent construction at the park, 2025 is the first year it's being held on the Auraria Campus.

Holidays Make your own icicle: Glass-blowing workshops at Denver Christkindlmarket Ethan Carlson

In addition to a new glass blowing workshop for visitors to make their own ornaments, this year offers a restored 42-foot Herschell Carousel, featuring hand-carved horses.

Denver7 is a proud sponsor of the Christkindlmarket. This Sunday at 11:30 a.m., Denver7 anchor Shannon Ogden will host storytime for kids at the Bank of America Festival Hall.