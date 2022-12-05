Making Colorado Gives Day a family affair

Philanthropy is a big word. While some people think philanthropy is only for the rich, giving truly is something everyone can do - especially families.

Giving can be a rewarding experience to share with loved ones. Whether it’s a family of two or 20, anyone can participate in family giving. Here are some tips for family giving this Colorado Gives Day season.

Communication Matters

It’s important to have a conversation with family about values, both personal and familial. Let everyone have a say in what’s important to them. Some questions to consider when starting the discussion can include, “What’s important to you?” “What organizations do you to support?” or “What organizations have helped you thrive?”

Give Where You Live

A great way to get started on a giving journey is to search and find local nonprofits on ColoradoGivesDay.org that align with the values discussed as a family.

Involve Everyone

Whether three or 30 (or older), discussions about family giving should include everyone. Let children explore things they care about and help them discover nonprofits to support. Search for Colorado nonprofits by location, categories (like animals, art, education), or key words. There are more than 3,200 nonprofits participating in Colorado Gives Day on Dec. 6 giving everyone something they can care about.

Have Fun

Giving is fun! Personal and family values can change, so be sure to revisit them every so often with loved ones. It’s important to remember that family giving is about the journey just as much as the giving.

Colorado Gives Day is Tuesday, Dec. 6. Early Giving is now open, and all donations made between Nov. 1 and Dec. 6 get an extra boost from a $1.4 million incentive fund.