World's largest passenger plane to start flying regularly from Denver to Munich this summer

DENVER — The world's largest passenger plane will start flying regularly from Denver International Airport to Munich Airport, beginning this summer.

Lufthansa German Airlines will use the Airbus A380 for the overseas flight, Denver International Airport announced Thursday morning. It will begin the route on April 30 of this year.

The A380 has 509 seats, which is nearly 75% more space than the plane currently flying to Munich from Denver, according to Denver International Airport.

The airport has the longest commercial service runway in the United States, which makes it an prime candidate for the A380 to easily operate in and out of Denver.

Lufthansa has offered nonstop flights between Denver and Munich since May of 2016. United Airlines also added flights between the two destinations in April of 2022. But the first and only time a A380 plane has landed at DIA was in November 2018 when an Air France A380 had to divert to the airport due to a medical emergency on a flight between Los Angeles and Paris.