DENVER — Holiday travel is shifting gears this Thanksgiving, with a growing number of Americans skipping the driver's seat and the airport security line in favor of alternative travel methods, according to AAA.

After three straight years of record-setting Thanksgiving travel, AAA projects the streak will break this year, with a slight 0.1% dip in the number of Americans traveling. While air and road travel are down slightly from last year, AAA projects a 4.1% jump in travelers taking buses, trains and cruises.

Denver7's Maggie Bryan has more on why Coloradans are skipping the driver's seat this Thanksgiving in the video below:

With gas and airfare prices on the rise, Thanksgiving travel is shifting gears this year

In the Mountain region, which includes Colorado, the shift is even more pronounced, with the jump in bus, train and cruise travel twice as big as the national increase, at 8.2%.

Driving still dominates, with AAA projecting nine out of 10 Thanksgiving travelers will hit the roads, but the slight shift in travel comes as people face rising costs across nearly every mode of transportation. In Denver, drivers are paying about .75 cents more per gallon at the pump compared to this time last year, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. AAA says roundtrip domestic flights are 17% more expensive, averaging $800 per ticket.

Those climbing costs are pushing some travelers like Ivette Stewart toward the bus, where she says the savings outweigh the longer trip. Stewart took a Greyhound from Las Vegas to visit family in Chicago this year, choosing the route after comparing it against the price of flying.

"The gas is too high right now," Stewart said.

Stewart said airline prices also played a role in her decision.

"They were like $1,000 round trip," Stewart said.

Scripps News Life Airline glitches, storms could make for a messy Thanksgiving travel week AP via Scripps News Group

Flix North America, the parent company of Greyhound and FlixBus, reports bookings for Thanksgiving week are up 17% compared to last year.

"Affordability and reliability are important considerations for people making holiday plans this year, particularly with higher fuel prices, rising airfares and other travel costs putting pressure on household budgets," said Kai Boysan, CEO of Flix North America.

Preciosa Carrington, a Greyhound driver, said she's seen more travelers taking notice of bus ticket prices.

"For the holiday, yes, we have been having a lot of people. Thank God," Carrington said. "They're lower than the train and lower than the airlines."