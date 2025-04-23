United Airlines to fly direct from Denver to Rome, beginning May 1

DENVER — United Airlines will start flying direct from Denver to Rome, beginning on May 1, the company announced Wednesday.

The new flight will operate daily through Sept. 24. The seasonal service is part of United's year-round, daily non-stop flights from Denver to London, Frankfurt and Tokyo-Narita. The addition of Rome will mark United's 22nd international destination from Denver.

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston and Denver International Airport CEO Phil Washington will send off Denver's first-ever nonstop flight to Rome on May 1. It departs at 5:50 p.m. from Concourse A.

This comes as Italy's capital celebrates the 2025 Holy Year — a celebration of the Catholic Church that is expected to draw approximately 32 million people to Rome.

The now late Pope Francis kicked off the 2025 Holy Year in December, pushing open the Holy Door on St. Peter’s Basilica, which will stay open throughout the year to allow the faithful who visit Rome to pass through.

Many Romans have complained that Holy Year plans turned their city into a giant construction pit, the Associated Press reported, with traffic-clogging roadwork tearing up major thoroughfares, scaffolding covering prized monuments and short-term rentals gobbling up apartment blocks.