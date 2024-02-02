Traveling through Union Station this weekend? Changes scheduled for some RTD commuter rail lines

DENVER — Anyone traveling through Union Station this weekend should be aware of changes to some RTD lines on the commuter rail service, the Regional Transportation District said in a news release.

RTD will be working on federally-required maintenance for 48 hours, starting on Saturday, Feb. 3. The work will last through Sunday, Feb. 4, RTD said.

Riders who use the A Line between Union Station and the 38th-Blake Station will have to use bus shuttle service through that area. The A Line will then operate normally between the 38th-Blake Station and DIA station.

If you arrive at Union Station and are looking for the bus, head to Gate 5 in the underground bus concourse. If you're looking for it at the 38th-Blake Station, you can find it in front of the station.

Riders on the B and G Lines will have to hop on a bus between Union Station and the 41st-Fox Station.

Similarly to the A Line, you can find the bus from Union Station at Gate 5 in the underground bus concourse. At the 41st-Fox Station, B and G Line users can catch the bus at Gate A.

The B Line will operate normally between 41st-Fox Station and the Westminster Station, and the G will operate regularly between the 41st-Fox Station and the Wheat Ridge-Ward Station.

N Line users will have to take a bus between Union Station and the 48th & Brighton-National Western Center Station.

Just like the A, B and G Lines, N Line users can get on the bus at Gate 5 in the underground bus concourse at Union Station.

The bus stop from the 48th & Brighton-National Western Center Station is on the same side as the tracks on Brighton Boulevard, across from the post office.

Then, the N Line will operate normally between the 48th & Brighton-National Western Center Station and Eastlake-124th Station.

"Customers should anticipate delays due to the rail closure and are encouraged to explore alternate routes on the RTD website if their trips are affected," RTD said.

The A, B, G and N Lines will resume normal schedules again on Monday, Feb. 5.

