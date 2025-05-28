Summer travel trends are taking off. Here’s how to jet-set smartly on a budget

DENVER — Summer travel plans are heating up! Despite concerns about the economy, more Americans are planning to pack their bags and hit the road or the runway this summer, though most are doing so on a tighter budget.

Denver7 anchor Jessica Porter caught up with Skyler McKinley, a spokesperson for AAA Colorado, who says a record number of Memorial Day travelers could be a clear sign of what is to come this summer.

“Folks want to travel,” McKinley said. “They're adjusting their budgets a little bit. They're going on less pronounced or less intricate trips, but they are still traveling.

A consumer travel survey by Deloitte shows more Americans plan to travel this summer than in 2024, but they plan on being more frugal. The survey found people are opting for driving instead of flying, taking fewer international trips and plan to dial back spending on in-destination experiences.

“It's actually bearing out to be a pretty good summer for last-minute travel,” McKinley said. “Fuel costs are down across the board and we are seeing that play out in airline tickets.”



To snag the best deal when booking your flight and hotel, McKinley says you must be willing to be flexible on the date and time to get the lowest fare.

Try using Google Flight’s Explore search feature to uncover the cheapest stays. It will even give you the weather forecast for your destination.

“If you're flying domestically, we know that Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays tend to have the cheapest fares and the fewest crowds because folks just aren’t traveling,” McKinley said.

Mckinley shared these simple travel hacks to keep your journey smooth and within budget:



Book early morning flights – they are usually cheaper and the least likely to have delays or cancellations.

– they are usually cheaper and the least likely to have delays or cancellations. Fly Direct – unless it is unavoidable, skip the layovers and avoid travel headaches.

– unless it is unavoidable, skip the layovers and avoid travel headaches. Ditch the checked bag – travel light and do laundry at your destination. It is cheaper and you will avoid a nightmare if your checked bag were to get lost or you miss a connection.

For those planning a road trip to take advantage of lower gas prices, plan your stops wisely. McKinley recommends fueling away from major tourist zones, where prices soar due to high demand.

Finally, it may be time to declutter your ride of anything you do not need before you start cruising down the highway.

“Take that stuff out before a road trip. Believe it or not, it does weigh down your vehicle,” McKinley said. “It decreases the gas mileage, and it is just a headache to deal with rolling around in the back of your car when you are dealing with luggage.”

Whether you are planning a local vacation or flying to cross off a bucket list adventure, we hope these tips help guide you smoothly during your summer travel plans.