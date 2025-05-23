Denver-based Frontier Airlines had most complaints of top U.S. airlines for third year

For the third year in a row, Denver-based Frontier Airlines was the subject of the most complaints filed against U.S. airlines in 2024, according to a new report.

A record-breaking 66,700 complaints were filed against U.S. airlines in 2024, according to a report from the Colorado Public Interest Research Group.

Frontier Airlines had nearly double the number of complaints per 100,000 passengers as Spirit, which came in second last year, and more than triple the average across the 10 largest U.S. airlines, the report stated.

The Denver-based airline was also among the top for flight cancellations, delays, mishandled wheelchairs and involuntarily bumped passengers, the report stated.

Frontier did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

