RTD reinstates C Line and adds T line temporarily, starting June 7

DENVER — The Regional Transportation District (RTD) said it would reinstate the C Line temporarily to Denver's Union Station, starting Sunday, June 6, to replace the D Line suspended by the Downtown Rail Reconstruction Project.

The multi-year, multi-phase project aims to reconstruct the Denver metro area's oldest light rail infrastructure that first began service on Oct. 7, 1994.

The C Line will enable travelers to use the Mineral Station in Littleton to Denver's Union Station. RTD will add the T Line temporarily from Lincoln Station to I-25-Broadway station.

The R Line will increase the frequency of trains to every 15 minutes and extend farther south from Lincoln Station, providing users access to Sky Ridge, Lone Tree and RidgeGate Parkway. The B Line frequency will be restored to trains coming every 30 minutes after reduced to one-hour service on weekdays.

RTD is using Clean Transit Enterprise (CTE) grant program funding as well to improve bus routes. CTE is funded through oil and gas production fees, according to RTD.