DENVER — Denver International Airport will increase some parking fees, beginning in May.

Rates have not gone up since July 15, 2022, according to the airport, while parking management and shuttle costs have increased an average of 44.5% over the last three years. The rate increase is expected to create more than $3 million in additional revenue per month, the airport said.



Garages will now cost $7 per hour, and $35 per day, going up $5.

The Economy Lots will now cost $20 per day, which is a $2 increase.

The Pikes Peak Lot and Longs Peak Lot will charge $10 per day, also a $2 increase for both.

The 61st and Peña Lot will charge $6 for 12 hours and $8 a day. That's going up by $1.

Denver International Airport increasing parking fees, beginning in May

“Increasing parking fees will allow DEN to continue investing in its parking facilities and further enhance the customer experience,” DEN Senior Vice President of Parking and Commercial Transportation Mark Nagel said. “Our investments include improved lighting, accessibility upgrades and enhanced security features.”

The rate changes go into effect on May 14, 2025.

Short Term parking will remain $7 an hour and $168 per day, seeing no change. Premium Reserve parking will now decrease $5, costing $45 per day.