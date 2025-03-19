Denver-based Frontier Airlines offering free checked bag in jab at Southwest

DENVER — Denver-based Frontier Airlines is taking a jab at Southwest Airlines and trying to lure in passengers with its new promotion.

Last week, Southwest announced it is ending its beloved, long-time perk of not charging to check a bag. Southwest passengers were outraged, while headlines declared it "The Day Southwest Airlines Died."

In a cheeky new promotion, Frontier announced Tuesday it will offer a free checked bag for flights departing May 28 through August 18.

In its announcement, Frontier said, "Some airlines have changed. They’ve raised fees, taken away perks, and made travel feel like a one-sided relationship. If your airline is treating you like an afterthought, maybe it’s time to file for divorce. Frontier is here for the rebound - offering a fresh start with an unbeatable deal."

Further taunting Southwest, Frontier Airlines CEO Barry Biffle added, “We’ve always had heart. Some airlines are walking away from what travelers love, but we’re running towards it.” Southwest’s logo is a heart.

To take advantage of the deal, bookings must be completed by March 24, and passengers must use the promo code FREEBAG.

Katy Nastro, a travel expert with the travel app, Going (formerly Scott's Cheap Flights), believes the Frontier promotion will attract people, especially families, during the busy summer travel months.

"With Southwest's latest news last week doing away with their coveted bags fly free, a lot of people are definitely feeling a bit sour on the brand and everything they ever stood for, especially if you're located in an airport that has so many Southwest flights, like Denver. Now with Frontier's new position, it feels like there's a little ray of sunshine in the sky, that not all hope is lost when it comes to the ever-rising price of travel," said Nastro.

Frontier teased that it could make free checked bags a policy and not just a promotion, saying, "If travelers show us they love this deal, we might just make it permanent."