200 passengers, 7 crew members evacuate United Airlines plane at DIA due to reported bomb threat: ABC News

DENVER — 200 passengers and seven crew members had to evacuate a United Airlines plane at Denver International Airport Sunday due to a reported bomb threat, a DIA spokesperson told ABC News.

The United flight was leaving DIA For Dulles International Airport in Washington, D.C. Sunday evening. It was turned around shortly before reaching the runway at 6:15 p.m. Sunday, according to data from Flightradar24. The flight crew moved to a taxiway near one of the airport fire stations, away from other arriving and departing flights.

207 people evacuate United plane at DIA for reported bomb threat: ABC News

Emergency vehicles responded and passengers were then deplaned using the plane stairs, United told Denver7. The airline said it provided passengers food and water before getting them back on their way to D.C.

United Airlines said the plane was screened, cleared and was able to get passengers to D.C. by 2:30 a.m. MST, according to Google Flights.