John Denver's former music studio and guest home outside of Apsen for sale

Posted at 10:55 AM, Jul 03, 2024

ASPEN, Colo. — John Denver's former music studio and guest home 15 minutes outside of donwtown Apsen is for sale, according to Christie's International Real Estate.

The house was built in 1975 on five acres of land in the Starwood neighborhood. This is where the famous artist composed "Starwood in Aspen" as a tribute to the area.

It has "an unobstructed view of the Aspen valley floor and offers sweeping views of the mountain ranges from Independence Pass to Mt. Sopris," the real estate company said.

The property is 2,912 square feet with five bedrooms and five bathrooms, according to the listing. Christie's International Real Estate said, a buyer could build onto the existing home. There's room for another 3,137 square feet of space, according to the real estate company.

The home has access to private tennis courts, cross-country ski trails, horse pastures, a post office and the Starwood Fire Station, according to the real estate listing.

The home has a remodeled kitchen and bathrooms since John Denver lived there, while still keeping the superstar's spirit alive, according to Christie's International Real Estate.

John Denver was just 53 years old when he died.

This part of music history is on the market for just under $8.5 million. It's been listed for sale for three weeks.

