Home of former Colorado Supreme Court justice sells for $2.2 million in Denver's Capitol Hill neighborhood

The home of a former Colorado Supreme Court justice sold for $2.2 million in nine days in the Capitol Hill neighborhood, LIV Sotheby's International Realty announced Monday.

The historic property in the 7th Avenue Historic District — between Downing Street and Colorado Boulevard — is called the "The Gordon Jones Home." The residence at 750 N. Clarkson Street was built in 1906 by banker Gordon Jones before it was passed on to insurance magnate Clarence Daly in 1923. Former Colorado Supreme Court Justice Otto Moore purchased the home in 1945.

The seller Scott McCoy did update the historic property, adding a coffered ceiling in the entryway and second floor landing. The living room maintains a dark wood trim and original leaded glass windows, according to LIV Sotheby's International Realty. The original wall sconces and pocket doors were also kept in the formal dining room.

The entire property is 6,626 square feet with seven bedrooms. It sits on the border of Cheesman Park and Congress Park, just minutes from the Denver Botanic Gardens.

LIV Sotheby's International Realty that facilitated the sale of this property is a franchise of the fine art dealers, best known for auctioning off high-end collectible items.