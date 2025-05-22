Humane Colorado helps care for pets after Kentucky shelter is damaged in storms

DENVER — Several dogs are finding themselves a long ways away from their original home in Kentucky.

"We took [them] as part of a very collaborative transfer that we did with the Hopkins Humane Society in Madisonville, Kentucky," said Jes Cytron, director of shelter behavior and veterinary services at Humane Colorado.

In April, Kentucky experienced catastrophic storms. The roof of the Hopkins Humane Society was ripped off and the entire shelter was flooded. Even now, more than a month later, they can't take in any new animals.

With help from the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), several dogs were transferred to shelters in Colorado, including Humane Colorado, formerly known as the "Dumb Friends League." Among the dogs transferred were Diva, Riley and Rosetta.

"As soon as they get off of the transfer van, we give them some initial evaluation and we tuck them in for the night," Cytron said.

It's something Humane Colorado would like to do more, but the need in Colorado is often too great.

"We unfortunately can't say 'yes' to things like an out-of-state transfer regularly at this time," they said.

As the country heads into severe weather season, they know chances are this isn't the only time they'll need to step up to help.

"When you're able to help with our population and lighten the load for us, we are then able to do things like this, do a transfer out of state, where we get to help dogs that are impacted by a natural disaster," said Cytron.

That help could be in the form of volunteering, fostering or adopting from local shelters.

To sign up to volunteer with Humane Colorado or adopt a pet, click here.