Dumb Friends League takes 'natural step forward,' changes name to Humane Colorado

DENVER — The Dumb Friends League announced on Friday that it is changing its name to Humane Colorado.

In its announcement, the animal welfare organization recognized its former name "has become increasingly outdated and insensitive."

"The word “dumb,” and the misconceptions regarding its meaning and intent made it difficult for some people to find, access, and connect with our good work. Potential supporters who were either confused or troubled by the name struggled to see us as a leading animal welfare organization they were inclined to support," Humane Colorado said on its website.

The organization said the previous name created obstacles with new adopters, volunteers, donors and supporters. Humane Colorado leadership hopes the new name will help in its mission to "break down barriers so that animals and people in our community thrive together."

"This evolution is a natural step forward for our organization, reflecting our continued dedication to improving the welfare of animals in our state and across the country," said Humane Colorado president and CEO Dr. Apryl Steele.

The organization began as the Denver Dumb Friends League in 1910. Since then, it has welcomed 20,598 homeless pets across its three shelters and provided 343,781 nights of safety.