CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Noah Parman goes to work in the afternoons, so his mornings are spent together with his dogs, Monty and Luna.

For the last few months, Monty and Luna have helped Parman more than ever.

"They bring so much joy and happiness to the home," Parman said.

After what seems like a lifetime together, Parman lost his dog Jasper two years ago, and recently lost his dog Oliver.

"We were looking into who could do Oliver’s end-of-life services at the house and that’s when I stumbled over Natalie’s company Green Paws Colorado, and I saw 'Aquamation' and never heard of that," Parman said. "You get ashes back and it's a water hydrolysis breakdown that's natural and environmentally friendly."

Natalie Parker started Green Paws in Centennial last fall. She wanted to find something for grieving pet owners, creating a place where the owners of pets like Mumford and Sam would know their family members are in good hands.

► Watch Mike Castellucci's report in the player below:

Colorado pet owners find comfort in eco-friendly aquamation services after losing their furry friends

"I think if people knew about us, they'd choose us. Not only are we environmentally friendly, we're more affordable," Parker said.

During the aquamation process, each animal is kept separate.

"We put them in as dividers. Each pet has their own compartment," Parker said.

Mike Castellucci

"It's gentle on your pet, so gentle, we can usually get your microchip back to the owner," Parker said.

Parman trusted Parker's process to handle Oliver's remains.

"So Natalie did these great nose and paw prints for us, and a jar with some of his hair," Parman said.

Mike Castellucci

"I think a fur clipping is great, we're able to get multiple colors," Parker said.

Each day is a little easier for Parman without Oliver, and Monty and Luna are making sure of it.

"Last time I saw Natalie I said, 'I appreciate you and I hope I don't see you for a long, long time,'" Parman said.

Mike Castellucci

"He had such a good long life; of course it's very hard, but I know it was his time and part of pet ownership is dealing with that. He's visited me a few times in my dreams and the memories are still there. I feel he's still here a lot of the time," Parman said.

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