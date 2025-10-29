Anti-vax sentiment seeping into veterinary medicine

DENVER — The anti-vaccine sentiment that's been growing in the U.S. since the COVID-19 pandemic seems to be spilling over into veterinary medicine.

Denver7 anchor Shannon Ogden spoke with Dr. Alex Robb, medical director of Goodheart Animal Health Center in Denver's Cherry Creek neighborhood, who said the vaccine skepticism veterinarians saw pre-pandemic has become super-charged since.

The change can likely be tied to those skeptical of human vaccines now having such a high-profile ally in Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. Kennedy, a long-time vaccine skeptic who has appointed many like-minded people to some of the most powerful roles in the U.S. health care system.

Ogden put some basic questions to Dr. Robb, starting with: Should your pets get vaccines?

"Yes. The short and unequivocal answer is yes," said Robb.

How important are vaccines?

"Super-important, especially for diseases like rabies," Robb said. "So, rabies is a disease that has no cure, rarely a cure in people, and almost always entirely fatal every single time someone catches it or a pet contracts it."

Are pet vaccines safe?

"Yes. All the vaccines we use routinely are well-studied and well-tested," said Robb.

Colorado law requires that all pets be vaccinated against rabies. Additional required shots can vary from county to county.

Just like with human vaccines, Robb encourages pet owners to talk with their veterinarian about any concerns they might have.

"I think as long as we can come to the table with that sort of mutual goal of achieving the ideal health outcomes for their pets, then that helps us get to a place that everybody feels good about," said Robb.