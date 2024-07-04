Watch Denver's July 4 drone show, featuring Blucifer, mountainscapes and more

DENVER — The City of Denver hosted its Fourth of July celebration on the night of July 3 at Civic Center Park.
It included a night market, live music and Denver's biggest drone show, featuring Blucifer, mountainscapes and more.
300 drones flew over Lincoln Veterans Memorial Park, putting on a light show.
If you missed it, not to worry. You can watch it here.
