Watch Denver's July 4 drone show, featuring Blucifer, mountainscapes and more

Posted at 9:23 AM, Jul 04, 2024

DENVER — The City of Denver hosted its Fourth of July celebration on the night of July 3 at Civic Center Park.

It included a night market, live music and Denver's biggest drone show, featuring Blucifer, mountainscapes and more.

300 drones flew over Lincoln Veterans Memorial Park, putting on a light show.

If you missed it, not to worry. You can watch it here.

