Gift ideas for those impacted by Alzheimer's disease this holiday season

DENVER — With holiday shopping in full gear this could be a chance to think about a special gift for someone living with Alzheimer's disease.

What's important to your loved one changes with the progression of the disease, Jim Herlihy with the Alzheimer's Association said.

He shared a list of gift ideas you might consider, like organizing tools like drawers with labels, a photo album with names on it, or a phone with picture IDs. He also said it's so important to incorporate everyone into family activities.

"Our oldest memories are the ones that stick with us the longest," Herlihy said, "So one of the gift ideas as the person progresses is the gift of music that the person remembers from their youth, from their younger years. We've seen, there's been studies on this, that people who no longer communicate, if they are exposed to music that they knew in their younger years, it brings back memories. It can actually bring back some of their verbal skills and their interest in communicating, because they relate to that earlier time."

Then, there are the gift ideas for those who are caregivers. One of the best things you can do is give them some time off.

"Give the person a chance to go to a doctor's appointment and not worry about their loved one being unattended so that they can go get their hair cut, go to the dentist. You can make a homemade coupon book that will give them something they can redeem for mowing their lawn, for a home cooked meal, for something of that nature," Herlihy said.

The Alzheimer’s Association said, there are roughly 91,000 Coloradans living with Alzheimer's and around twice as many caregivers. The association has a 24/7 help line that can be reached at 800-272- 3900. Herlihy said, calls increase during the holidays because people see each other after a long time and notice more changes.

Here is a longer list of gift ideas for those living Alzheimer's in the early stages:

● Post-it notes or an erasable white board to list reminders or the day’s activities.

● Baskets or trays that can be labeled within cabinets or drawers.

● Gift cards for ride-sharing services or a favorite activity (e.g. golf, movie, restaurant) helping the person to remain active.

● GPS trackers (bracelets, watches, small trackers) or enrollment in a safe return program to keep the person safe.

● A “memory” calendar featuring family photos – write-in special family occasions such as birthdays and anniversaries.

5 gifts for people living with Alzheimer's – in the middle to late stages:

● Music playlists that include the person’s favorite artists or songs.

● Comfortable, loose-fitting clothing that is easy to put on.

● Framed photographs or a photo collage created specifically for your loved one. Insert the names of the people in the photos to help with identification.

● Soothing gifts that can help with anxiety like a handheld massage ball or a soft blanket.

● Adaptive dining equipment such as no-spill cups, plate guards and silverware with specifically designed handles that enables greater independence during meals.